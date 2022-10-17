© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Two killed, one injured in Rimrock shooting

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 17, 2022 at 5:17 AM MST
police.jpg
Google Images
/

Two people are dead and another injured following a shooting at a party in Rim Rock Saturday night.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies arrived to find a large group of people at a party with two people shot and another injured.

Officials say the shooting was the result of an altercation between the shooter and the two victims, identified as 27-year-old Rafael Zapata of Camp Verde and 27-year-old Efrain Arreloa.

The suspected shooter – Edgar Arreola of Rimrock – was arrested on suspicion of first-degree homicide.

A department spokesperson said Sunday the incident is still under investigation.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newspoliceYavapai County Sheriff's OfficeRimrockshootings
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF