Two killed, one injured in Rimrock shooting

Two people are dead and another injured following a shooting at a party in Rim Rock Saturday night.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies arrived to find a large group of people at a party with two people shot and another injured.

Officials say the shooting was the result of an altercation between the shooter and the two victims, identified as 27-year-old Rafael Zapata of Camp Verde and 27-year-old Efrain Arreloa.

The suspected shooter – Edgar Arreola of Rimrock – was arrested on suspicion of first-degree homicide.

A department spokesperson said Sunday the incident is still under investigation.