Coconino County jail tax extension to appear on November ballot

Voters will soon weigh in on ballot proposition to extend a half-cent tax that provides the majority of the funding for the Coconino County Jail.

If Proposition 445 isn't approved, officials say in-custody programs could lose millions of dollars annually.

The voter-approved tax provides more than $19 million of the jail’s $22 million operating budget.

It covers everything from personnel and operations to rehab programs, education, job training and religious services.

Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll says these programs are key to reducing recidivism.

“Any of these skills are things that many times some of these inmates lack in their lives," Driscoll said. "And if we can provide that opportunity for them, hopefully, that they will leave jail with the with an opportunity to not come back.”

A significant portion of the tax revenue comes from non-resident sales, specifically from tourism-related industries, like retail, hotels and restaurants.

Officials warn there could be serious consequences if Proposition 445 doesn’t pass. Programs would likely be cut and the jail would have to recoup the lost revenue by directly billing the cities and towns for any arrests made in their jurisdiction, which could lead to a huge increase in costs for cities like Flagstaff, Williams and Page. The county would have to cover the rest of the expenses.

The tax is set to expire in 2026 unless it’s approved by voters in the upcoming November 6 general election.