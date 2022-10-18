© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Kelly continues to outraise Masters in U.S. Senate race

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 18, 2022 at 5:04 AM MST
Sen. Mark Kelly, left, has raised more than $75 million for his re-election bid, the second-highest Senate war chest in the country. While the Democrat’s fundraising swamped the $9.9 million raised by GOP challenger Blake Masters, outside groups have spent almost $50 million to oppose Kelly.

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly continues to widen his fundraising lead over GOP challenger Blake Masters.

Democrat Kelly has raised more than $75 million as of September 30, while Masters reports raising $9.9 million in the same time period.

Federal Election Commission (FEC) reports also show that outside groups have spent almost $50 million against Kelly, compared to $9 million to oppose Masters. Kelly maintains a comfortable lead over the Republican newcomer.

A recent OH Predictive Insights poll from earlier this month shows 46% of likely voters said they would vote for Kelly compared to 33% for Masters and 15% for Libertarian candidate Marc J. Victor.

Election day is November 8.

