Kelly continues to outraise Masters in U.S. Senate race

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly continues to widen his fundraising lead over GOP challenger Blake Masters.

Democrat Kelly has raised more than $75 million as of September 30, while Masters reports raising $9.9 million in the same time period.

Federal Election Commission (FEC) reports also show that outside groups have spent almost $50 million against Kelly, compared to $9 million to oppose Masters. Kelly maintains a comfortable lead over the Republican newcomer.

A recent OH Predictive Insights poll from earlier this month shows 46% of likely voters said they would vote for Kelly compared to 33% for Masters and 15% for Libertarian candidate Marc J. Victor.

Election day is November 8.