© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Earth Notes: Mesa Verde Cactus

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published October 19, 2022 at 4:00 AM MST
mesaverdecactus.jpg
Wendy McBride
/
Mesa Verde Cactus

The tiny Mesa Verde Cactus grows almost entirely on the Navajo Nation in northwestern New Mexico. It’s been listed as federally threatened for more than forty years. But a recent survey suggests there’s hope for its future.

Full grown, these cacti barely top an inch or two in height. They’re hard to spot in their preferred habitat of rocky desert soil, except when they unfurl showy cream-colored flowers. In dry times they can shrink until they lay flat on the ground, waiting for the rain.

The Navajo Nation first hired botanists to survey the Mesa Verde cactus in the Shiprock area in 2004. They found almost a thousand of them. Botanists repeated that survey in 2022 and upped the number to fifteen hundred. It’s not clear if the population is really growing, since these cacti are so hard to find. But the results suggest at least there hasn’t been a crash, despite the growing challenges of drought, climate change, and trampling from livestock and wild horses.

Cacti are often thought to be tough, hardy plants capable of withstanding the most extreme conditions. But globally, they’re among the most threatened living things on the planet.

The Mesa Verde cactus surveys help pinpoint where the species might be struggling. That can guide the creation of conservation areas or other interventions designed to keep it safe.

And now that the cacti are tagged with GPS locations, future botanists can seek them out again and ask new questions about their role in the desert’s ecology.

This Earth Note was produced by KNAU and the Sustainable Communities Program at Northern Arizona University.

KNAU and Arizona News
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
See stories by Melissa Sevigny
Related Content
  • A large brown moth with whirring wings drinks from a purple flower
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Sphinx Moths
    Rose Houk
    At dusk on summer nights, white-lined sphinx moths flutter like hummingbirds around flowers of datura and evening primrose. Their dark wings bear light bands, and the underwings are cotton-candy pink. They hover above a flower only long enough to dip their long hollow tongues deep into the sugar-rich nectar stores. Then they fly off to another source, exhibiting some of the fastest flying speeds in the lepidopteran world.
  • AMetcalfe_June7_CliffSwallowNests.jpg
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Cliff Swallow Nests
    Rose Houk
    In the fall, large flocks of cliff swallows take wing together, heading all the way to South America to overwinter. But they’ll be back in the spring, ready to breed and claim nesting sites.
  • A yellow bowl with black geometric patterns
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Hopi Yellow-ware
    Lyle Balenquah
    In the summer of 1963, a cache of five intact pottery jars and bowls was discovered in what is now Canyonlands National Park in Utah. The discovery is unique because the pottery consists entirely of a type known as Hopi Yellow-wares, which is only made on the Hopi Mesas in northeastern Arizona, 200 miles away.
  • A dry riverbed winds through a rocky desert, with a ridge in the background and dark-colored rocks, pink soil, and one hedgehog cactus in the foreground
    KNAU and Arizona News
    Earth Notes: Forecasting Flash Droughts
    Melissa Sevigny
    Most people think of a drought as a long, slow-moving disaster. But there is a growing number of “flash droughts” around the world. Like flash floods, these are short, intense events that arrive without warning. Flash droughts can develop in less than week and bring intense heat and dryness.