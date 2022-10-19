EPA awards grant to cleanup runoff pollution in Oak Creek

The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded more than $2.7 million in grant funding to reduce runoff-related pollution in drinking water in Arizona.

It’ll support a management plan of human-caused and natural pollutants that are picked up by rainfall moving over the ground.

The funds will go toward surface water remediation to reduce heavy metals near mine sites and reduce E. coli in Oak Creek.

EPA officials say the program has improved water quality in the creek and has allowed for the return of fish and wildlife to the area.

What’s known as nonpoint source pollution can impact lakes, rivers and groundwater and harm drinking water, fisheries and wildlife.