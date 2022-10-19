© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

EPA awards grant to cleanup runoff pollution in Oak Creek

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 19, 2022 at 3:19 PM MST
oak-creek-splash.jpg
The Nature Conservancy
/
The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded nearly $3 million in grant funding to reduce runoff-related pollution in drinking water in Oak Creek and some mine sites in Arizona.

The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded more than $2.7 million in grant funding to reduce runoff-related pollution in drinking water in Arizona.

It’ll support a management plan of human-caused and natural pollutants that are picked up by rainfall moving over the ground.

The funds will go toward surface water remediation to reduce heavy metals near mine sites and reduce E. coli in Oak Creek.

EPA officials say the program has improved water quality in the creek and has allowed for the return of fish and wildlife to the area.

What’s known as nonpoint source pollution can impact lakes, rivers and groundwater and harm drinking water, fisheries and wildlife.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News drinking waterpollutionU.S. Environmental Protection AgencyOak CreekLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF