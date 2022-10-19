© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Yavapai County doubles down on security ahead of Election Day

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 19, 2022 at 6:36 AM MST
File image: Yavapai County Courthouse
commons.wikimedia.org
/
The Yavapai County Courthouse in downtown Prescott.

Yavapai County officials are doubling down ahead of Election Day.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says they’re working with county election officials to provide security during early voting, on Election Day and during vote counting on November 8.

YCSO also said they plan to respond to any reports of election-related law violations, and the agency specifically cited election fraud.

YCSO urged anyone who suspects election fraud in Yavapai County to call the Sheriff’s non-emergency number at 928-771-3260.

KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsKNAU and Arizona newsArizona electionsYavapai County Sheriff's OfficeYavapai County
