Yavapai County doubles down on security ahead of Election Day

Yavapai County officials are doubling down ahead of Election Day.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says they’re working with county election officials to provide security during early voting, on Election Day and during vote counting on November 8.

YCSO also said they plan to respond to any reports of election-related law violations, and the agency specifically cited election fraud.

YCSO urged anyone who suspects election fraud in Yavapai County to call the Sheriff’s non-emergency number at 928-771-3260.