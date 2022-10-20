Grand Canyon’s water pipeline to get major overhaul

Construction is set to begin this month on the Grand Canyon’s failing Trans-Canyon water line and build two water treatment plants.

Cronkite News reports the long-planned project comes on the heels of several weeks of conservation measures after a break in early September.

National Park officials estimate the repairs can cost about $25,000 each and lead to weeks of water disruptions.

The 6-inch waterline has operated for more than 60 years and has outlived its projected lifespan by about 20 years.

The upgrade will relocate the water intake from Roaring Springs to Phantom Ranch and replace 3 miles of pipe from Phantom Ranch to Indian Garden.

Other improvements include upgrading the electrical line between the ranch and the garden, in addition to a water treatment plant at the South Rim and a smaller plant at Phantom Ranch will be built.

The improvement project is anticipated to be completed in 2027 and officials say it will result in minimal disruption to water supply or distribution.