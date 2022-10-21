CCC names next president following national search

The Coconino Community College District Governing Board has named its next president.

Eric Heiser will take the reins Jan. 1, 2023.

Heiser will serve as CCC’s sixth president following the retirement this year of Colleen Smith who’d led the school since 2016.

He’s currently the provost of Central Ohio Technical College where he serves as chief academic, student support and workforce officer.

Heiser has worked in higher education for nearly two decades starting as a faculty member teaching business, management and criminal justice.

He holds a Ph.D. in higher education from Colorado State University.

CCC says it conducted a national search and had more than 50 applicants for the job.