FBI offers $5,000 reward in Sweetwater missing person case

The FBI is seeking information about a woman who’s been missing from Sweetwater, Arizona on the Navajo Nation for more than four months.

Ella Mae Begay was reported missing from her residence on June 15, 2022 by family members.

Her gray or silver Ford F-150 pickup truck was seen leaving her home early that morning and it’s believed the vehicle may have been driven toward Thoreau, New Mexico and then to Albuquerque.

Officials say the truck has an Arizona plate, AFE7101, and a broken tailgate that won’t close.

Begay is Native American and 64 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs 125 pounds and is 5 feet tall.

The FBI is asking anyone with information to call the bureau’s Phoenix (623-466-1999) or Albuquerque (505-889-1300) field offices and is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those involved in Begay’s disappearance.