CCSO: Five tourists trapped at Grand Canyon Caverns

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 25, 2022 at 6:27 AM MST
Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say five tourists have been stuck about 200 feet underground at Grand Canyon Caverns since Sunday after an elevator malfunctioned.

The family was staying at a hotel located at the bottom of the caverns – about 20 floors down from the surface. Several people could walk up the 21 flights of stairs to get out, but five others were either unable to safely do so or chose to stay behind with those who physically couldn't.

Officials say a technician is working to get them out.

If that doesn’t work, Coconino County Search and Rescue will have to hoist each person from the bottom of the caverns using a basket apparatus.

The Grand Canyon Caverns are located in Peach Springs, which is about 65 miles northeast of Kingman. The tourist attraction lets visitors tour an ancient underground cave and contains a small restaurant and hotel.

