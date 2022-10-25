© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Group rescued after being trapped in Grand Canyon Caverns

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 25, 2022 at 1:29 PM MST
Grand Canyon Caverns rescue
Coconino County Sheriff's Office
/
Three people were rescued via a technical rope rescue system through a 200-foot elevator shaft at Grand Canyon Caverns Mon, Oct. 24, 2022. The group became stranded following an elevator malfunction the day before.

Coconino County emergency personnel have rescued a group of people who were stranded 200 feet below ground in Grand Canyon Caverns for almost 24 hours following an elevator malfunction Sunday.

Three people weren’t able to evacuate up the 21 floors using an emergency staircase because of physical limitations.

The group, plus the husband of one of the people, stayed the night Sunday in a hotel suite at the bottom of the cavern as a repair was attempted on the elevator.

When it didn’t succeed officials decided to remove the three people using a technical rope rescue system in the elevator shaft the next day. By 6 p.m. Monday, members of Coconino County and Flagstaff Fire Department search and rescue units had evacuated the entire group one at a time. None had suffered any medical issues.

The Grand Canyon Caverns are located in Peach Springs, which is about 65 miles northeast of Kingman. The tourist attraction lets visitors tour an ancient underground cave and contains a small restaurant and hotel.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Coconino County Sheriff's Officegrand canyonLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF