Arizona elections office wants rural board's vote count plan

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 26, 2022 at 5:58 AM MST
Arizona’s top state elections office have ordered a rural county board to spell out in writing exactly how it plans to tally ballots in the midterm elections after it voted 2-1 to approve a “100% county-wide hand count audit” of the ballot.

Confusion over what the Cochise County Board of Supervisors did at an hourslong meeting on Monday persisted Tuesday — the action described by detractors and supporters alike as a full hand count.

A letter from the Secretary of State’s office said it had “serious concerns” about the board’s intentions especially because of a lack of details.

Associated Press
