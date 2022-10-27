© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arrest in office burglary at Hobbs’ campaign HQ in Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 27, 2022 at 2:11 PM MST
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs

Phoenix police have made an arrest in connection with a burglary at the campaign headquarters for Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor.

Police did not release the person’s name or say whether they believe the crime was politically motivated. Sgt. Phil Krynsky said more information would be released later Thursday.

Hobbs’ campaign manager, Nicole DeMont, has said items were taken during the burglary early Tuesday, but the campaign has declined to say what is missing.

Hobbs is in a tight race against Republican Kari Lake, a former television news anchor. Hobbs has received death threats stemming from falsehoods over the 2020 election in Arizona, which she oversaw as secretary of state.

