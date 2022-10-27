Infrastructure law to fund electric and propane school buses in eight Arizona districts

Nearly $11.5 million in federal funding will go to several Arizona school districts to buy clean school buses.

They include 27 electric and 25 propane-fueled vehicles in eight districts.

The Cedar Unified District in Keams Canyon on the Hopi reservation will receive funds to buy one electric bus, and the Red Mesa Unified District on the Navajo Nation will receive more than $1.1 million for three.

More than $2.7 million will go to the Mohave Valley Elementary District for seven electric buses.

The funding is part of the last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and that supporters say will provide rebates for safer, cleaner and cost-effective transportation for Arizona children.