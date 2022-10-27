© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Infrastructure law to fund electric and propane school buses in eight Arizona districts

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 27, 2022 at 2:16 PM MST
Electric school buses
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
/
Vice President Kamala Harris tours Thomas Built Buses, Monday, April 19, 2021, in High Point, N.C. Harris is joined by EPA Administrator Michael Regan, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Leslie Kilgore Vice President of Engineering, Rep. David Price, D-NC.

Nearly $11.5 million in federal funding will go to several Arizona school districts to buy clean school buses.

They include 27 electric and 25 propane-fueled vehicles in eight districts.

The Cedar Unified District in Keams Canyon on the Hopi reservation will receive funds to buy one electric bus, and the Red Mesa Unified District on the Navajo Nation will receive more than $1.1 million for three.

More than $2.7 million will go to the Mohave Valley Elementary District for seven electric buses.

The funding is part of the last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and that supporters say will provide rebates for safer, cleaner and cost-effective transportation for Arizona children.

