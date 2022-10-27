© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Navajo legislation would create task force for missing and murdered tribal members

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published October 27, 2022 at 2:21 PM MST
Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day
U.S. Department of the Interior

The Navajo Nation Council is considering legislation that would establish a task force to address the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

Bill sponsor Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty says the goal is to develop a holistic approach to address the issue on and off the Navajo Nation.

The Missing and Murdered Diné Relative Task Force mirrors a similar effort begun by the State of New Mexico in response to large numbers of Indigenous women who go missing or are murdered.

If adopted, the 12-member Navajo task force will send its findings and recommendations the office of the President and Vice President to improve the process for reporting and investigating cases.

