Plan for statewide electric vehicle charging station network reaches public input phase

The Arizona Department of Transportation plans to hold open houses next week in Flagstaff and Kingman to discuss the state’s plan to install electric vehicle charging stations along several main roadways. The goal is to create a national network of EV chargers on connective interstates.

The $5 billion project is part of the bipartisan federal infrastructure plan passed in 2021. Arizona is eligible to use nearly $77 million over five years to develop the fast-charging stations on what the Federal Highway Administration calls “Alternative Fuel Corridors. They include interstate highways and smaller state routes.

Arizona’s plan calls for electric vehicle charging stations every 50 miles and within one mile of an interstate. ADOT says the program requires at least 40% of the overall benefits to target rural and tribal areas in order to promote tourism, improved air quality and job opportunities related to the project.

State funds will not be used to construct or maintain the EV charging stations, which will be privately owned and operated.

Public input meetings are scheduled for November 1st in Kingman and November 2nd in Flagstaff. A map of existing and proposed stations statewide is on ADOT’s website.