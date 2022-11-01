Libertarian candidate drops out of senate race, endorses Republican Masters

The Libertarian candidate running for Senate in Arizona has dropped out of the race and endorsed Republican nominee Blake Masters.

Marc Victor announced his withdrawal from the race Tuesday.

The decision gives Masters a lift ahead in the final week as he seeks to unseat Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly. Kelly has generally held a narrow lead in the polls, while Victor had 3% of the support.

However, experts say the loss of the third-party candidate could shift those votes to Masters – especially given his endorsement of the Republican candidate.