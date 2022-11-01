© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Libertarian candidate drops out of senate race, endorses Republican Masters

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 1, 2022 at 6:12 AM MST
Marc Victor
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP Photo
Libertarian candidate for the U.S. Senate seat in Arizona, Marc Victor speaks to the media after a televised debate in Phoenix, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

The Libertarian candidate running for Senate in Arizona has dropped out of the race and endorsed Republican nominee Blake Masters.

Marc Victor announced his withdrawal from the race Tuesday.

The decision gives Masters a lift ahead in the final week as he seeks to unseat Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly. Kelly has generally held a narrow lead in the polls, while Victor had 3% of the support.

However, experts say the loss of the third-party candidate could shift those votes to Masters – especially given his endorsement of the Republican candidate.

KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsKNAU and Arizona newsBlake MastersMark KellyArizona elections2022 Election
