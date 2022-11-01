© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation first lady appointed to Kennedy Center board

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 1, 2022 at 1:07 PM MST
Phefelia Nez
Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President
/
President Joe Biden has appointed Navajo Nation First Lady Phefelia Nez to the board of trustees for the John F. Kennedy Center of Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

The center’s board is made up of government officials, philanthropists and others appointed by the president, and provides guidance for the prestigious organization.

Nez is an advocate for Navajo arts, education and language as well as tribal nations.

She said she’s humbled by the appointment and that the arts and education are essential to building vibrant and thriving communities.

The Kennedy Center hosts 2,000 performances a year and is the home of the National Symphony Orchestra and the Washington National Opera.

Part of its mission is to ensure that performing arts are accessible to all Americans, including members of tribal nations.

