© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Judge orders armed group away from Arizona ballot drop boxes

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 2, 2022 at 5:40 AM MST
Ballot dropbox
Matt York
/
AP Photo
A voter casts their ballot at a secure ballot drop box at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

A federal judge has ordered armed members of a group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters.

In his order Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said members of Clean Elections USA, its leader and anyone working with them are also barred from filming or following anyone within 75 feet of a ballot drop box or the entrance to a building that houses one.

They also cannot speak to or yell at individuals within that perimeter unless spoken to first. The order will be in effect for two weeks.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News 2022 ElectionArizona electionsstate and local newsKNAU and Arizona newsballot
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press