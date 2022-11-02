© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Transportation officials anticipate first snowstorm of the season

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 2, 2022 at 1:43 PM MST
Snowplow
ADOT
/
An Arizona Department of Transportation snowplow works a highway in northern Arizona.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials are urging drivers to check road conditions and be prepared ahead of the season’s first significant snowfall.

They say the safest approach is to wait for the storm to pass before leaving home.

Officials say drivers shouldn’t pass snowplows until the driver pulls over. Information about traffic and road conditions is available at az511.gov or by calling 511.

In addition, Coconino County officials say a fleet of plows is prepared to keep roads open and passable and that main roadways will get priority followed by residential streets.

They ask residents to keep vehicles, trash bins and other obstacles at least five feet from the road.

Forecasters say snow showers are expected across northern Arizona Wednesday night and lasting into Friday with the heaviest accumulation Thursday morning and afternoon.

Four to 6 inches of snow are possible above 6,500 feet with greater amounts in the higher elevations. Minor accumulations are possible down to 5,000 feet.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News snowstormADOTLocal Newsweather
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF