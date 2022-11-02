Transportation officials anticipate first snowstorm of the season

Arizona Department of Transportation officials are urging drivers to check road conditions and be prepared ahead of the season’s first significant snowfall.

They say the safest approach is to wait for the storm to pass before leaving home.

Officials say drivers shouldn’t pass snowplows until the driver pulls over. Information about traffic and road conditions is available at az511.gov or by calling 511.

In addition, Coconino County officials say a fleet of plows is prepared to keep roads open and passable and that main roadways will get priority followed by residential streets.

They ask residents to keep vehicles, trash bins and other obstacles at least five feet from the road.

Forecasters say snow showers are expected across northern Arizona Wednesday night and lasting into Friday with the heaviest accumulation Thursday morning and afternoon.

Four to 6 inches of snow are possible above 6,500 feet with greater amounts in the higher elevations. Minor accumulations are possible down to 5,000 feet.