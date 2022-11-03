Coconino County buildings go green to honor veterans

Fifteen buildings and facilities throughout Coconino County will be illuminated with green lights from November 7 through 13 to honor veterans.

The buildings will include the County Courthouse Clock Tower and Administrative buildings in downtown Flagstaff, the Justice Center in Williams, the Public Library in Tuba City, the Justice Court in Fredonia and 10 others.

The initiative is part of Operation Green Light, which recognizes U.S. military veterans, as well as raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors encourages residents and businesses to participate by changing one light bulb in their house to a green bulb.