KNAU and Arizona News

Counting write-in council candidates could delay Flagstaff election results

KNAU STAFF
Published November 3, 2022 at 1:43 PM MST
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
Flagstaff and Coconino County officials say election results for city council are expected to take longer to process on Election Day because of the high number of write-in candidates.

Only two people running for city council gathered enough signatures to appear on the ballot this year and five more are running as write-ins.

The write-in votes have to be tallied by a bipartisan board that inspects every vote to determine voter intent.

County election officials say the first batch of results will be released on Election Day after 8 p.m. and will reflect early ballots and those processed that day.

But more comprehensive results could be delayed by more than a week.

According to Arizona state law, write-in candidates must receive at least 1,602 votes to be considered.

KNAU STAFF
