Counting write-in council candidates could delay Flagstaff election results

Flagstaff and Coconino County officials say election results for city council are expected to take longer to process on Election Day because of the high number of write-in candidates.

Only two people running for city council gathered enough signatures to appear on the ballot this year and five more are running as write-ins.

The write-in votes have to be tallied by a bipartisan board that inspects every vote to determine voter intent.

County election officials say the first batch of results will be released on Election Day after 8 p.m. and will reflect early ballots and those processed that day.

But more comprehensive results could be delayed by more than a week.

According to Arizona state law, write-in candidates must receive at least 1,602 votes to be considered.