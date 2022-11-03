© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff considering pay raise for city council, mayor

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM MST
Flagstaff City Hall
Shutterstock
/

The Flagstaff City Council voted Tuesday to give the first read of an ordinance that would substantially increase Council and mayor salaries by roughly 250%.

If approved, the mayor’s salary would jump from about $38,000 annually to $54,000, while the council’s salary would increase from about $25,000 to $45,000.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports the decision came following an overwhelming show of support from public commentators who lauded the increase as a means to make public leadership more accessible to a financially diverse population and increase competition for public office.

The ordinance will come before the city council for its second read and formal adoption in an upcoming meeting before the end of the month.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsCity of Flagstaffflagstaff city councilPAY INCREASEflagstaff news
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF