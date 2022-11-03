Flagstaff considering pay raise for city council, mayor

The Flagstaff City Council voted Tuesday to give the first read of an ordinance that would substantially increase Council and mayor salaries by roughly 250%.

If approved, the mayor’s salary would jump from about $38,000 annually to $54,000, while the council’s salary would increase from about $25,000 to $45,000.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports the decision came following an overwhelming show of support from public commentators who lauded the increase as a means to make public leadership more accessible to a financially diverse population and increase competition for public office.

The ordinance will come before the city council for its second read and formal adoption in an upcoming meeting before the end of the month.