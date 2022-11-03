© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Jill Biden to campaign in Arizona ahead of midterms

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 3, 2022 at 1:46 PM MST
Jill Biden
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
/
In this Sept. 15, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks during a visit to Des Moines Area Community College in Ankeny, Iowa.

First Lady Jill Biden will campaign in Arizona this weekend, just days ahead of the midterm elections.

On Saturday she’ll speak at events in support of Democratic Senator Mark Kelly and will also deliver remarks for the Arizona Education Association at a get-out-the-vote event in Phoenix.

Biden has taught English for three decades at the high school and community levels and is a member of the National Education Association.

It comes days after former President Barack Obama campaigned in Arizona for Mark Kelly and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a fellow Democrat locked in a right race for governor against Republican Kari Lake.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

KNAU STAFF
