Arizona school districts return to charging for school meals

The extension of a pandemic-era federal program to provide free meals for K-12 students has expired. Now, many school districts in Northern Arizona have gone back to charging for meals or are using other funding sources to continue free food services.

The Keep Kids Fed Act of 2022 established a nationwide waiver of regulatory requirements under child nutrition programs, allowing an extension of free food services for students. It expired September 30th.

Many schools in Northern Arizona have since returned to regular pricing for the 2022-2023 school year. Five of the 16 schools in the Flagstaff Unified School District, the region’s largest district, are still offering free meals using funding from the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provisions program for schools and districts in low-income areas.

Families may also submit eligibility applications for Arizona’s National Free and Reduced-Price Meal Program. Eligibility is based on federal income guidelines and whether families are already receiving state or federal assistance.

According to National Center for Education Statistics, almost 15 percent of FUSD’s nearly 9000 students live in households that receive food stamps or Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits.