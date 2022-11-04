Coconino County to open emergency vote centers Monday

The Coconino County Recorder’s office will have four emergency early voting locations open Monday for those who can’t make it to the polls on Election Day Tuesday.

County officials say voters who take advantage of emergency early voting do not need to disclose the specifics of their emergency but will need to sign an emergency early voting affidavit.

Flagstaff locations include the Coconino County Recorder’s administration office on Cherry Avenue, the Eastside Office at the Flagstaff Mall and the drive-thru service window on 3rd Street.

A fourth location will be open at the Tuba City Elections Office.

Voted early ballots may be dropped off at any of the emergency early voting locations on Monday or at any polling place or ballot drop box on Election Day.