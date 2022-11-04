© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
This weekend, crews will be climbing the KNAU tower at Mormon once more for construction. At times, we will need to switch to low power to protect their safety and the safety of our equipment. Interruptions may occur but we will move back to full power as soon as it is safe to do so. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

DOJ grant to fund family substance abuse treatment program in Coconino County

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 4, 2022 at 1:45 PM MST
The Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington
J. David Ake
/
AP

Coconino County has received a grant from the U.S. Justice Department to establish a family treatment court program.

It’s designed to provide substance abuse recovery help for parents who’ve had children removed from their households by the Arizona Department of Child Services.

According to the county, 85% of family court cases involve a substance abuse allegation, which requires the state to intervene.

Officials say the quarter-million-dollar grant will help bring families back together through treatment, and counties with similar programs see a family reunification rate of 90%.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors this week unanimously approved receipt of the grant. The program will be fully implemented next spring and will be funded through 2025.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Coconino CountyU.S. Department of JusticeLocal Newssubstance abuse
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF