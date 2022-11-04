DOJ grant to fund family substance abuse treatment program in Coconino County

Coconino County has received a grant from the U.S. Justice Department to establish a family treatment court program.

It’s designed to provide substance abuse recovery help for parents who’ve had children removed from their households by the Arizona Department of Child Services.

According to the county, 85% of family court cases involve a substance abuse allegation, which requires the state to intervene.

Officials say the quarter-million-dollar grant will help bring families back together through treatment, and counties with similar programs see a family reunification rate of 90%.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors this week unanimously approved receipt of the grant. The program will be fully implemented next spring and will be funded through 2025.