KNAU and Arizona News

Million dollar Powerball ticket purchased in Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 4, 2022 at 6:37 AM MST
File image: Powerball ticket
iStock
/
Kingman, USA - January 20, 2016: A photo a Powerball lottery ticket isolated on a white background.

No one won Wednesday night’s billion-dollar Powerball jackpot, but a $1 million ticket was purchased in Flagstaff.

The winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60, and the Powerball was 23.

Arizona Lottery officials say the million-dollar winner bought their ticket at a Flagstaff Maverik located at 4190 E. Butler Avenue. They have 180 days to claim their prize.

The $1.2 billion jackpot is still up for grabs and officials say it’s the largest Powerball prize in recent years. The next drawing – this time for an estimated $1.5 million prize – is this Saturday.

