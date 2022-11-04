Navajo Nation to implement enhanced 911, rural addressing

The Navajo Nation plans to move forward with the development of an Enhanced 911 system and the rural addressing initiative.

Officials say this will assist the Navajo Nation’s emergency response and disaster preparedness by making it easier to quickly locate an individual in the event of an emergency.

The E911 system will link a telephone number to a permanent unique address that will identify where a caller is physically located. It requires the establishment of a physical address.

Rural addressing will provide uniform signages of roadways, and assignments of numbers for all properties and structures throughout the Navajo Nation.

The $35 million project will be funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.