KNAU and Arizona News

Some Arizona natural gas customers to see a spike in winter bills

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 4, 2022 at 1:52 PM MST
Natural Gas
Thomas Kienzle/AP
/
AP
In this Jan. 11, 2006 file photo, a gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove in Stuttgart, Germany. A California restaurant organization is suing Berkeley over the city's ban on natural gas, which is set to take effect in January, 2020. The California Restaurant Association said in its lawsuit filed Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, that many chefs use natural gas stoves and the prohibition will crimp the San Francisco Bay Area's reputation for international and fine cuisine.

Some natural gas customers in Arizona will likely see higher bills this winter.

That’s according to UniSource Gas, which serves 165,000 gas customers in the southern and northern portions of the state.

The company says natural gas costs have tripled in the last three years and residential bills are predicted to increase by up to 13%, or $6 to $10 a month.

Customers in milder climates are likely to see smaller increases.

The company will offer due-date extension and payments plans for customers facing financial challenges.

The U.S. Department of Energy estimates natural gas heating bills could jump 28% on average throughout the country.

Experts say higher fuel prices, increased demand because of a predicted colder winter and even Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are to blame for higher natural gas costs.

