Some Arizona natural gas customers to see a spike in winter bills

Some natural gas customers in Arizona will likely see higher bills this winter.

That’s according to UniSource Gas, which serves 165,000 gas customers in the southern and northern portions of the state.

The company says natural gas costs have tripled in the last three years and residential bills are predicted to increase by up to 13%, or $6 to $10 a month.

Customers in milder climates are likely to see smaller increases.

The company will offer due-date extension and payments plans for customers facing financial challenges.

The U.S. Department of Energy estimates natural gas heating bills could jump 28% on average throughout the country.

Experts say higher fuel prices, increased demand because of a predicted colder winter and even Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are to blame for higher natural gas costs.