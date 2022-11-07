Early risers can watch Election Day lunar eclipse

A total lunar eclipse will be visible very early tomorrow morning. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports, skywatchers in Arizona have prime viewing of the event from start to end.

The Earth’s shadow will begin to darken the moon around 2 am Mountain Standard Time. Totality, when the moon’s entire surface turns a blood red, occurs at 3:16 in the morning and will last for an hour and a half. Then the shadow slides away, leaving the moon’s surface just before 6am.

The show ends not long before sunrise when the moon is setting in the west. Flagstaff’s Lowell Observatory will host a three-hour virtual viewing of the eclipse on its YouTube channel.

It’s the last chance to see a total lunar eclipse anywhere in the world until 2025. It’s also the first time a lunar eclipse has fallen on Election Day in the history of the United States government.