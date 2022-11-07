Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon resigns

Seth Damon has resigned as speaker of the 24th Navajo Nation Council.

The Navajo Times reports Damon said he would resign immediately on Friday during a special session.

Damon says he was on a private vacation in Las Vegas with his family in October when a photo was taken of him slumped in front of a gambling machine.

Damon apologized to the council, which had begun debating whether the former speaker should be placed on administrative leave without pay for an indefinite period.

Damon is expected to be re-elected into the office to serve a third term this week. He’s running unopposed.

Damon told The Navajo Times Tuesday that he would be going to a rehabilitation center this week, which means he’ll be in rehab when he’s re-elected on Tuesday.

It’s not clear what will happen with the position when he is likely re-elected.