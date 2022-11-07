© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon resigns

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published November 7, 2022 at 6:01 AM MST
Seth Damon
Navajo Nation Council
/
navajonationcouncil.org
Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon

Seth Damon has resigned as speaker of the 24th Navajo Nation Council.

The Navajo Times reports Damon said he would resign immediately on Friday during a special session.

Damon says he was on a private vacation in Las Vegas with his family in October when a photo was taken of him slumped in front of a gambling machine.

Damon apologized to the council, which had begun debating whether the former speaker should be placed on administrative leave without pay for an indefinite period.

Damon is expected to be re-elected into the office to serve a third term this week. He’s running unopposed.

Damon told The Navajo Times Tuesday that he would be going to a rehabilitation center this week, which means he’ll be in rehab when he’s re-elected on Tuesday.

It’s not clear what will happen with the position when he is likely re-elected.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsKNAU and Arizona newsNavajo Nation Council Speaker Seth DamonNavajo Nation2022 Election