Arizona voters weigh ballot measures on voting, tuition
Arizona voters are considering 10 ballot measures as voting wraps up Tuesday.
All but two were put on the ballot by the Republican-controlled Legislature.
Those include a measure boosting the identification needed for both mail-in and in-person voting and three that would make it harder to pass voter initiatives or change their terms.
Under another measure, certain immigrants would get in-state college tuition regardless of their status.
Two citizen initiatives made the ballot despite legal challenges to their qualifying signatures.
One seeks to shine a light on so-called “dark money” that anonymous donors funnel through campaigns and other organizations.