© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona voters weigh ballot measures on voting, tuition

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 8, 2022 at 5:44 AM MST
2022 elections
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP Photo
A sign marks the entrance to a voting precinct on the first day of early voting in the general election in Phoenix, Oct. 12, 2022. Arizona Latinos responded to a tough crackdown on immigrants by building a turnout machine that helped propel Democrats to power. The movement's strength will be tested Tuesday, when Democrats are counting Latino voters to help them overcome economic worries.

Arizona voters are considering 10 ballot measures as voting wraps up Tuesday.

All but two were put on the ballot by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Those include a measure boosting the identification needed for both mail-in and in-person voting and three that would make it harder to pass voter initiatives or change their terms.

Under another measure, certain immigrants would get in-state college tuition regardless of their status.

Two citizen initiatives made the ballot despite legal challenges to their qualifying signatures.

One seeks to shine a light on so-called “dark money” that anonymous donors funnel through campaigns and other organizations.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona news2022 ElectionArizona electionsin-person votingstate and local news
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press