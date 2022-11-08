Navajos electing next leader who wields influence nationally

Navajo voters are deciding Tuesday who they want to be their next tribal president.

The position wields influence nationally because of the tribe's hefty population and the size of its reservation in the U.S. Southwest.

Incumbent Jonathan Nez is looking for another four years in the job to carry out infrastructure projects that will deliver basic necessities to Navajos who live without them.

His challenger, Buu Nygren, also sees the need for running water, electricity and broadband. But he says Nez has had more than two decades in politics to make it happen.

More than 126,000 Navajos are registered to vote in the election that also will determine the makeup of the Navajo Nation Council.