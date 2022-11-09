© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Buu Nygren wins Navajo Nation president, beats incumbent Nez

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 9, 2022 at 4:29 AM MST
Buu Nygren
Sakya Calsoyas/KNAU
/
Navajo Nation presidential candidate Buu Nygren poses with voters in Tolani Lake during the tribe's primary election on Tue, Aug. 2, 2022.

Buu Nygren has spoiled Navajo President Jonathan Nez’s hopes for a second term in office.

Unofficial results from the tribe’s election office show Nygren defeated Nez in the nonpartisan race Tuesday.

Nygren had been frustrated at the pace of tribal government and infrastructure projects that he said Nez had long enough to bring to fruition.

Nez has pledged to work more closely with the Navajo Nation Council that often is seen as more powerful than the presidency.

Still, the Navajo president wields influence nationally because of the size of the tribe’s reservation in the U.S. Southwest and its huge population.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News 2022 ElectionArizona electionsKNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsBuu NygrenJonathan NezNavajo Nation
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press