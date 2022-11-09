© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Voting snag in Arizona fuels election conspiracy theories

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 9, 2022 at 4:36 AM MST
Election workers sort early ballots for signature verification prior to tabulation inside the Maricopa County Recorders Office, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Phoenix.

A printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Maricopa County slowed down voting Tuesday.

Election officials are assuring voters that every ballot will be counted.

Still, the issue in Maricopa County has given rise to conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the pivotal state.

After polls closed, the county supervisor apologized, but said “every voter had the opportunity to vote and have their vote counted.” And mounted deputies deployed to the central counting center.

The supervisor said there was no need for protesters to come to the facility, although he said they had a right to be there. He said the voting issue had been addressed.

