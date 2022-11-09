Voting snag in Arizona fuels election conspiracy theories

A printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Maricopa County slowed down voting Tuesday.

Election officials are assuring voters that every ballot will be counted.

Still, the issue in Maricopa County has given rise to conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the pivotal state.

After polls closed, the county supervisor apologized, but said “every voter had the opportunity to vote and have their vote counted.” And mounted deputies deployed to the central counting center.

The supervisor said there was no need for protesters to come to the facility, although he said they had a right to be there. He said the voting issue had been addressed.