Democrats hold small but shrinking lead in key Arizona races

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 10, 2022 at 6:03 AM MST
An election worker boxes tabulated ballots inside the Maricopa County Recorders Office, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Phoenix.

Margins between Democrats and Republicans have narrowed considerably in key Arizona races.

Election officials have been chipping away at counting more than half a million mail ballots returned on Election Day and shortly before.

Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads in key races for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and attorney general Wednesday, while Republicans were optimistic the late-counted ballots would break heavily in their favor, as they did in 2020.

It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests.

With Republicans still in the hunt, it remained unclear whether the stronger-than-expected showing for Democrats would extend to Arizona.

Associated Press
