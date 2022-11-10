© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Narrow Democratic leads tighten in key Arizona races

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 10, 2022 at 12:42 PM MST
Mark Kelly
Alberto Mariani
/
AP Photo
Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., greets supporters at an election night event in Tucson, Ariz., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Arizona Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads over their Republican rivals for U.S. Senate and governor.

The races remained too early to call two days after the election, with some 600,000 ballots left to count, about a quarter of the total cast.

Protracted vote counts have for years been a staple of elections in Arizona, where the overwhelming majority of votes are cast by mail and many people wait until the last minute to return them.

Democrats opened big leads early on election night, when only mail ballots returned early were reported, but they saw their margins dwindle as more Republican ballots were counted.

On Thursday, Democrats led in the races of Senate, governor, secretary of state and attorney general.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News 2022 ElectionKNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsMark KellyArizona elections
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press