Thousands of ballots still left to count in Arizona

Counting of Arizona’s 2022 election results continues for the third day.

Some of the top races – including the races for the U.S. Senate and governor – still remain too close to call early Thursday.

Officials estimate there are about 619,000 votes left to count as of late Wednesday, including roughly 360,000 in Maricopa County and nearly 160,000 in Pima County.

Coconino County alone still has about 15,000 uncounted ballots left.

More than 275,000 of those are mail-in ballots that came in on Election Day Tuesday. Those ballots still have to undergo signature verification before they are counted.

Officials say that process should be almost complete by the end of Friday.

State law gives officials until November 28th to tally all of the ballots.