Two of three measures restricting citizen initiatives expected to pass

Three proposals seeking to overhaul how citizens get initiatives onto the ballot have been met with mixed results – one was overwhelmingly defeated, while the other two are ahead.

The proposals were referred to the ballot by the Republican-controlled state legislature and critics say they are blatant attempts to make it harder for citizens to govern themselves.

Prop 128 was rejected. It would have given legislators the power to repeal ballot initiatives whose language has been deemed unconstitutional.

In contrast, nearly 55 percent of voters approved Prop 129, which will limit citizen initiative ballot measures to a single subject. Critics fear that the proposition will force citizen-led initiatives to address issues piecemeal.

The future of Prop 132 is still up in the air with nearly 51% of the vote. That one would require future initiatives raising taxes to win 60% approval to go into effect.