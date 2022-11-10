© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Voters narrowly favor giving in-state tuition to Dreamers

November 10, 2022
The fate of a ballot measure that would let undocumented Arizona residents pay in-state tuition at state universities remains tight.

Currently, 51% of voters support Proposition 308, while 49% oppose it.

If passed, the proposition would make undocumented students eligible for in-state tuition if they have lived in the state for at least two years and got their high school diploma in Arizona.

Cronkite News reports that Arizona is one of only three states that denies full in-state tuition to undocumented residents.

Out-of-state tuition rates are typically two to three times more than what in-state students pay.

Opponents say Proposition 308 will be a “magnet” for illegal immigration if passed.

