© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

New Phoenix Suns uniform honors Arizona's 22 tribal nations

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 11, 2022 at 6:14 AM MST
Phoenix Suns tribal jersey
Courtesy
/
Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns new jersey honors Arizona's 22 tribal communities. They will wear the jerseys for 10 home games and seven more road games in cities with large Native American populations.

The Phoenix Suns’ new uniform honors Arizona’s Indigenous communities.

Phoenix will wear the jerseys for 10 home games and seven more road games in cities with large Native American populations.

The uniform is turquoise – representing the living stone – with a sunburst logo in black across the chest of the jerseys.

The jersey also features red and white piping on the neck, shoulders and waistband to represent the land and soil of the state. The color of the numbers was chosen from the medicine wheel.

The uniform includes the translation for the word “Sun” from all of Arizona’s 22 tribes along with a black band of 22 arrows along the bottom of the shorts.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsPhoenix SunsNative American Heritage Monthnative americans
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF