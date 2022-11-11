New Phoenix Suns uniform honors Arizona's 22 tribal nations

The Phoenix Suns’ new uniform honors Arizona’s Indigenous communities.

Phoenix will wear the jerseys for 10 home games and seven more road games in cities with large Native American populations.

The uniform is turquoise – representing the living stone – with a sunburst logo in black across the chest of the jerseys.

The jersey also features red and white piping on the neck, shoulders and waistband to represent the land and soil of the state. The color of the numbers was chosen from the medicine wheel.

The uniform includes the translation for the word “Sun” from all of Arizona’s 22 tribes along with a black band of 22 arrows along the bottom of the shorts.