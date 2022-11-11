Why Arizona election results are taking days

Polls closed two days ago in Arizona, but counting for the 2022 midterm elections continues Friday, as officials continue to tally votes cast in outstanding races for Senate and governor.

Arizona’s votes are announced in waves and typically take past Election Day itself to tally.

The wait isn’t new, although some candidates have used these lulls to cast doubts about an election’s integrity.

The Associated Press hasn't called winners for any of Arizona’s top-of-the-ticket races.

Almost all of Arizona’s vote happens by mail, and counting those ballots can take a while, particularly in a county as large as Maricopa, with a total of 4.5 million.