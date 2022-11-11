© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Why Arizona election results are taking days

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 11, 2022 at 6:25 AM MST
2022 elections
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP Photo
A sign marks the entrance to a voting precinct on the first day of early voting in the general election in Phoenix, Oct. 12, 2022. Arizona Latinos responded to a tough crackdown on immigrants by building a turnout machine that helped propel Democrats to power. The movement's strength will be tested Tuesday, when Democrats are counting Latino voters to help them overcome economic worries.

Polls closed two days ago in Arizona, but counting for the 2022 midterm elections continues Friday, as officials continue to tally votes cast in outstanding races for Senate and governor.

Arizona’s votes are announced in waves and typically take past Election Day itself to tally.

The wait isn’t new, although some candidates have used these lulls to cast doubts about an election’s integrity.

The Associated Press hasn't called winners for any of Arizona’s top-of-the-ticket races.

Almost all of Arizona’s vote happens by mail, and counting those ballots can take a while, particularly in a county as large as Maricopa, with a total of 4.5 million.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsArizona elections2022 ElectionBlake MastersKari LakeMark KellyKatie Hobbs
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press