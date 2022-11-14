© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Snowbowl, Sunrise Ski Resort announce opening dates

Published November 14, 2022 at 5:52 AM MST
Northern Arizona’s ski resorts are preparing to open in the coming weeks.

Arizona Snowbowl has scheduled its opening date for the season for this Friday.

Snowbowl, located on the San Francisco’s Peak, began making snow weeks ago. The site has already received multiple feet of snow in recent weeks and another 8 inches is expected for opening day.

Sunrise Park Resort in the White Mountains says they are on track for a December 2 opening.

The resort, which is on the Fort Apache Reservation, began making snow in October.

