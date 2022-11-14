© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Prop 308 supporters project victory as final vote count continues

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 14, 2022 at 1:43 PM MST
A sign directs voters to the polls on Northern Arizona University's Flagstaff campus during primary Election Day on Tue, Aug. 2, 2022.

Supporters of an Arizona ballot proposition to extend in-state tuition to all students regardless of immigration status claimed victory Monday.

The Yes on 308 Coalition called the measure historic and said it garnered bipartisan political support from community and faith leaders along with elected officials.

The measure would allow any high-school graduate who’s lived in the state for at least two years to receive in-state tuition at colleges and universities.

With more than 158,000 votes still left to count in the state as of Monday afternoon, the results for the measure haven’t been officially decided.

But, "yes” votes currently lead by about 60,000, or more than 2.5%.

The initiative effectively overturns parts of a 2006 initiative overwhelmingly passed by Arizona voters that blocked undocumented students from receiving state aid.

