KNAU and Arizona News

Judge orders end to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 16, 2022 at 5:22 AM MST
Border Wall Arizona
Matt York
/
AP Photo
A U.S. government-built section of border wall snakes through the Sonoran Desert just west of the San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge, separating Mexico, left, and the United States, Dec. 9, 2020, in Douglas, Ariz.

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled Tuesday in Washington that “Title 42” authority must end immediately for families and single adults.

He said the regulation, aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 under public health legislation, violates federal rule-making procedures.

His ruling conflicts with another decision in May by a federal judge in Louisiana that the asylum restrictions remain in place.

Migrants have been expelled from the United States more than 2.4 million times since Title 42 took effect in March 2020.

KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsKNAU and Arizona newsimmigration reformimmigrationmigrantsU.S. Mexico Border
Associated Press
