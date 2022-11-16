© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

NAU to give free tuition to members of Arizona's 22 tribes

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 16, 2022 at 5:29 AM MST
NAU.jpg
NAU
/

Northern Arizona University will cover the tuition for all members of Arizona’s 22 federally recognized tribes starting in fall 2023.

The Access2Excellence initiative, known as or A2E, was announced earlier this year and provides full tuition coverage for all new first-time undergraduate students with a family income of $65,000 a year or less beginning in the fall of 2023.

It will now be expanded to all members of Arizona’s tribes regardless of income level or state residency.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez applauded the decision, saying Navajo students “will be encouraged to know that they can go to NAU without having to worry about how they will pay for tuition.”

Visit nau.edu/a2e for more information on the program.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsNorthern Arizona UniversityTribesnative americans
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF