NAU to give free tuition to members of Arizona's 22 tribes

Northern Arizona University will cover the tuition for all members of Arizona’s 22 federally recognized tribes starting in fall 2023.

The Access2Excellence initiative, known as or A2E, was announced earlier this year and provides full tuition coverage for all new first-time undergraduate students with a family income of $65,000 a year or less beginning in the fall of 2023.

It will now be expanded to all members of Arizona’s tribes regardless of income level or state residency.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez applauded the decision, saying Navajo students “will be encouraged to know that they can go to NAU without having to worry about how they will pay for tuition.”

