KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation Council names new speaker

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 17, 2022 at 6:16 AM MST
navajo_council_chambers_1_.jpg
http://www.discovernavajo.com/
/
discovernavajo.com
The Navajo Nation Council Chambers

Otto Tso will serve as the new speaker of the Navajo Nation Council for the remainder of the session.

The council elected and confirmed Tso during a special session Wednesday. Tso is from Tuba City and previously served as the Vice chairman of the Law and Order Committee.

Tso will serve as the speaker until January 10 when the newly elected council delegates are inaugurated and a new speaker can be determined.

The position opened after former speaker Seth Damon resigned following the publication of a photo that allegedly showed him slumped at a slot machine during a family trip to Las Vegas. Damon, who ran unopposed in the recent election, says he is seeking treatment.

