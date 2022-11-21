ADOT announces Name-a-Snowplow contest winners

The Arizona Department of Transportation has announced the names of three new snowplows.

The winners are “Alice Scooper,” “Snowguaro” and “Frost Responder.”

“Alice Scooper” will be stationed at an ADOT maintenance yard in Flagstaff, “Snowguaro” will patrol highways near Superior and “Frost Responder” will respond to winter weather from its soon-to-be-home in Page.

The names will be affixed to the driver- and passenger-side doors of the truck cab so the snowplows can be identified by name.

The three names beat out thousands of others in ADOT’s Name-a-Snowplow contest.