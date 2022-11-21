© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 21, 2022 at 6:28 AM MST
Flagstaff's minimum wage will increase to $15.50 on Jan. 1. It's more than $3 above Arizona's statewide rate and the highest in the state.

Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1.

The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1.

It’s tied to inflation and is already one of the highest in the nation.

This won’t impact cities that have set their own minimum wage, such as Flagstaff and Tucson. Flagstaff’s current minimum wage of $15.50 an hour is set to increase to $16.80 in January – the highest in the state.

