Arizona minimum wage set to increase January 1

Low-wage earners will get a small pay raise as Arizona's minimum wage is set to increase January 1.

The current minimum is $12.80 an hour. The state's minimum wage is set to rise to $13.85 an hour — an increase of $1.05 — starting Jan. 1.

It’s tied to inflation and is already one of the highest in the nation.

This won’t impact cities that have set their own minimum wage, such as Flagstaff and Tucson. Flagstaff’s current minimum wage of $15.50 an hour is set to increase to $16.80 in January – the highest in the state.